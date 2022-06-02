Browns Players Reveal Truth About Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talk on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. never connected on the field before the Cleveland Browns cut the wide receiver in November.

On the Varsity House Podcast, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Greg Newsome II addressed how their relationship affected the team.

Both defenders praised Beckham as one of their favorite teammates who was always willing to help others and look out for rookies. However, they weren't taking sides.

"Honestly, the crazy thing is, Baker was a great teammate, too," Newsome said.

The past tense might be telling there. Mayfield is still a member of the Browns, but the two sides are expected to part ways after Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson.

While they said the divide between Mayfield and Beckham led to "locker room talks," Owusu-Koramoah described them on the "humorous side." Newsome admitted that it still caused a diversion.

"The whole entire thing was just off, honestly," Newsome said. "And yes, it was distracting. But I knew at the end of the day, I still had to do my job."

Shortly before Cleveland cut Beckham, his father posted an 11-minute Instagram video calling out Mayfield for not finding his son while open. After scoring seven touchdowns in 29 career games with the Browns, OBJ found the end zone eight times in 12 games (including the playoffs) with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham remains a free agent after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl, and Mayfield is still waiting for a trade. Don't count on them ending up in the same place.