The Cleveland Browns are reportedly prepared to make a big offer to hold onto tight end David Njoku in free agency this offseason.

Njoku, who’s coming off a big season, is set to hit free agency this offseason.

According to cleveland.com, the Browns are prepared to make a double-digit offer to keep Njoku in town.

The #Browns are prepared to pay “double digit millions” to retain TE David Njoku. (https://t.co/cJivcQ9imJ) pic.twitter.com/QGKt9rKmLS — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) February 27, 2022

This makes sense for the Browns, but it could lead to other moves.

“Glad they’re coming to the realization he’s BEEN the best TE on the team,” one fan tweeted.

“Soooo I love this if Hooper isn’t on the team at the same time,” another fan added.

“More indications that Austin Hooper probably won’t be on the Browns next season,” another fan added.

Sign Njoku. Cut Hooper. Draft a TE. Still have Bryant too. https://t.co/TrxIYeinPW — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) February 27, 2022

I think all fans are okay with cutting Hooper in order to extend Njoku. — Feeling Dangerous Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) February 27, 2022

It’s shaping up to be a big offseason for the Browns, that’s for sure.