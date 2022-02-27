The Spun

Browns Preparing Significant Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly prepared to make a big offer to hold onto tight end David Njoku in free agency this offseason.

Njoku, who’s coming off a big season, is set to hit free agency this offseason.

According to cleveland.com, the Browns are prepared to make a double-digit offer to keep Njoku in town.

This makes sense for the Browns, but it could lead to other moves.

“Glad they’re coming to the realization he’s BEEN the best TE on the team,” one fan tweeted.

“Soooo I love this if Hooper isn’t on the team at the same time,” another fan added.

“More indications that Austin Hooper probably won’t be on the Browns next season,” another fan added.

It’s shaping up to be a big offseason for the Browns, that’s for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.