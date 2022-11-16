Browns QB Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson's Return

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was permitted to return to practice on Wednesday.

The Browns still have two more games with backup QB Jacoby Brissett at the helm before Watson can make his return to in-game action in Week 13.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Brissett was asked about the Browns' practice plans now that Watson is back in the mix.

“It’s coach’s job to balance how he splits things up and stuff like that. I just have to go out there and prepare like I always prepare. Do my job and then control what I can control. That’s something I can’t control, and I’m honestly not trying to," he said, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Watson was suspended for the first 12 weeks of the 2022 season after he was found in violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Brissett stepped up as the Browns' starting QB in Week 1, leading the team to a 3-6 record so far this season.

The Browns have games against the Bills and Buccaneers before Watson returns for a matchup against the Houston Texans on December 4.