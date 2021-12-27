The Cleveland Browns are getting a good chunk of their roster back this week. On Monday, the team announced the return of eight players being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Some key contributors are on their way back. Including: Jadeveon Clowney, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Troy Hill, Kareem Hunt and Jedrick Wills.

We've activated 8 players from reserve/COVID-19 and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2021

Additional reinforcements Drew Forbes, Malik McDowell and Mack Wilson are also returning.

The COVID-depleted Browns were still within two points of upsetting Aaron Rodgers and the Pack on Sunday. Cleveland was driving for the win in the games final minutes before a Baker Mayfield interception ended the rally.

The pick was Baker’s fourth of the game. Coach Kevin Stefanski’s late game play-calling was questions by the Dawg Pound after the fact.

Baker Mayfield is in the giving spirit

pic.twitter.com/CmD843M6qB — PFF (@PFF) December 25, 2021

The Browns ran all over Green Bay in the frozen tundra. But on the final drive, Stefanski chose to throw the ball three straight times from the 50, eventually leading to the game-ending Rasul Douglas INT.

Now with some key roster pieces back for Week 17, the Browns will try to keep their playoff chances alive on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.