Browns Release Official Statement On Baker Mayfield Surgery

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that gave him issues for much of the 2021 season.

After the procedure was successfully completed by Anaheim Ducks orthopedic surgeon Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angeles, the Browns took to Twitter with an official update on their former No. 1 overall pick.

“Browns QB Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angeles and the likely time period for a full recovery is 4-6 months. We anticipate Baker beginning light throwing in April. He should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis while a full recovery is expected by the start of training camp,” the organization wrote in a statement.

Mayfield himself has also acknowledged the procedure with a video message on Twitter.

“Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless,” the QB wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

Mayfield originally suffered this torn labrum injury in Week 2. From then on, he battled through this and a slew of other injuries before finally calling it quits in Week 18. Through 14 games this year, he threw career-lows in yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), along with 13 interceptions.

With the expected recovery time for this surgery, the Browns are confident that Mayfield will be ready and active by the start of training camp.

Slated to make $18.86 million on a fifth-year option in 2022, Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie contract.