Browns Release Player Following Their Quarterback Signing

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After claiming former Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, the Cleveland Browns released a member of the defense on Wednesday.

The team released defensive end Isaac Rochell in the corresponding move.

Rochell was signed by the Browns this spring after spending a year with the Colts. The former seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame saw action in 12 games last season, recording 17 tackles and three QB hits.

Mond is currently slotted to be the third quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs while Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension.

The Browns also signed 12 players to their practice squad: linebacker Dakota Allen, WRs Daylen Baldwin and Mike Harley, tight ends Miller Forristall and Zaire Mitchell-Paden, offensive linemen Brock Hoffman and Alex Taylor, cornerbacks Shaun Jolly and Herb Miller, RB John Kelly, and defensive tackles David Moore and Roderick Perry.

Cleveland has four openings left.