Browns Released Defensive Player On Monday

The Cleveland Browns made some additions to their roster on Monday, but they also had to cut a player to make room for them.

The Browns cut cornerback Junior Faulk after tweaking the bottom of their 90-man roster.

Faulk has yet to play in an NFL game but played his college ball at Delta State. He set a school record with nine interceptions during the 2019 season.

He also started 10 games during that season and finished with 37 tackles (32 solo), 22 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Faulk then played in 11 games during the 2021 season for Delta State and racked up 31 total tackles (28 solo), one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

It remains to be seen if a team goes after him during the offseason.