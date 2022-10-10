Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him.

Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 13 games for them in that season and finished with a 3-10 record.

He also threw for only 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2019 season.

A new team didn't fix Rosen's struggles. He appeared in six games for the Dolphins and finished with 567 yards passing, one touchdown, and five interceptions.

He then spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons before he was cut.

We'll have to see where Rosen ends up next, following this release.