Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has not played a snap for the Browns this season.

Dobbs joined the Browns on a one-year, $1 million deal in April after spending the 2021 season on injured reserve. He's never started a game but has completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and an interception in six career games.

Pelissero expects that Dobbs will rejoin the Browns if he clears waivers - which he is expected to. So it's possible that Dobbs' tenure with the Browns isn't completely over.

Jacoby Brissett started the first 11 games for the Browns, going just 4-7 despite playing efficient football in stretches. Brissett's time as the starter this season ends with 64.1-percent completion for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

But now Deshaun Watson is set to take over and while it seems too late for the Browns to make the playoffs, it's not too late for them to cause some havoc and set themselves up for next season.

Will the Browns' quarterback situation be resolved for good this weekend?