Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond."

Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.

The former Texas A&M quarterback was a four-year starter down in Aggieland and was one of just three SEC signal-callers to record over 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards.

Mond had reportedly planned to sign on with the Vikings practice squad had he gone unclaimed, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

But now it looks like he'll be wearing orange and brown in 2022.