Browns Reportedly 'Close' To Re-Signing Tight End

Browns tight end David Njoku is skipping out on voluntary OTAs while he and the Cleveland organization discuss a possible contract extension.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the two sides are "very close" on all portions of the deal except guarantees.

The impending deal is expected to be worth an average value of somewhere between $13-14 million.

Njoku was selected by the Browns with a first-round pick in the 2017 draft. The Cleveland organization hit him with a $10.931 million franchise tag earlier this year.

Through 16 games and 11 starts in 2021, Njoku reeled in 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. His role in the Cleveland offense should take a jump in 2022 following the departure of two-time Pro-Bowl TE Austin Hooper to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.

Njoku and the Browns have until July 15 to agree on an extension.