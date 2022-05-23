Browns Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have a glut of quarterbacks right now and realized that it's time to trim some of the extras off. To that end, they have released a quarterback.

On Monday, the Browns claimed defensive back Reggie Robinson off waivers. In a corresponding move, they waived quarterback Felix Harper.

The Browns signed Harper following a tryout at their recent rookie minicamp. Harper was a starting quarterback at Alcorn State but went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Harper out, the Cleveland Browns now have four quarterbacks remaining on their roster. Deshaun Watson is the projected starter with Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs battling for the backup job.

Baker Mayfield is still on the Browns' roster too.

All kayfabe aside, it seems like it should be only a matter of time before the Cleveland Browns make a formal decision on Baker Mayfield. They clearly don't have any plans to play him in 2022, and judging by Baker's recent actions he doesn't have plans to play for them either.

It's one of the most bizarre situations between a quarterback and his team in recent memory. But there's no telling when it might be resolved.

Mayfield may be on the Browns' roster all the way through the final 53-man roster cuts. Or maybe he gets designated as their backup for the 2022 season - at least until they find a trade partner for him.

Will Baker Mayfield stay on the Browns' roster through training camp?