Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room.

According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason.

Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those three seasons, he compiled 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

His best individual season came in 2019 when he had 18 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

He was originally signed by the Browns back in April after he was on the free agent market.

The Browns look to be comfortable at the position as they have Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, and Michael Woods II all ready to go heading into the regular season.