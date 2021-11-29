Browns Reportedly Get Brutal Injury News On Monday

The Cleveland Browns suffered a massive blow to the team’s offensive line on Sunday night. Two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is reportedly out for the year with a knee injury.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Conklin is confirmed to have tore his patella tendon.

Tests today confirmed that Browns’ standout OT Jack Conklin tore his patella tendon and will miss the rest of the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

“Tests today confirmed that Browns’ standout OT Jack Conklin tore his patella tendon and will miss the rest of the season,” a source told Schefter.

Cleveland just activated Conklin off of the injured reserve prior to Sunday night’s game against the Ravens. Now the brick wall right tackle is sidelined once again for an even longer stretch.

Conklin folded to the ground in pain in the second quarter. He was initially able to walk off with some assistance before the knee buckled on him again on the way to the bench.

#JackConklin almost collpases on right knee as he walks off. Worry for patella tendon tear. Just returned from elbow dislocation. Too bad. pic.twitter.com/CCoQbXBf6v — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 29, 2021

The 27-year-old offensive lineman is a key member of the Browns’ unit. Since being selected eighth overall out of Michigan State in 2016, Conklin has been one of the more reliable tackles in football.

The Cleveland Browns will try to heal up a wounded team during a much-needed Week 13 bye. The Browns play the Ravens again on the other side of the off-week.