Browns Reportedly Get Brutal Injury News On Monday

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns suffered a massive blow to the team’s offensive line on Sunday night. Two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is reportedly out for the year with a knee injury.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Conklin is confirmed to have tore his patella tendon.

“Tests today confirmed that Browns’ standout OT Jack Conklin tore his patella tendon and will miss the rest of the season,” a source told Schefter.

Cleveland just activated Conklin off of the injured reserve prior to Sunday night’s game against the Ravens. Now the brick wall right tackle is sidelined once again for an even longer stretch.

Conklin folded to the ground in pain in the second quarter. He was initially able to walk off with some assistance before the knee buckled on him again on the way to the bench.

The 27-year-old offensive lineman is a key member of the Browns’ unit. Since being selected eighth overall out of Michigan State in 2016, Conklin has been one of the more reliable tackles in football.

The Cleveland Browns will try to heal up a wounded team during a much-needed Week 13 bye. The Browns play the Ravens again on the other side of the off-week.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.