The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The COVID-ravaged Cleveland Browns could be without 20 players for the team’s Monday evening matchup against the Raiders.

Unfortunately, quarterback Baker Mayfield will be one of them. Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns QB will miss the team’s pivotal Week 15 game.

“[Browns] QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn’t test out of COVID protocols,” Pelissero reported. “So it’ll be Nick Mullens starting today against the [Raiders].”

Mayfield was part of the first wave of Browns cases to enter the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Sunday, Baker took to his Instagram to let fans know he was asymptomatic.

The former Heisman winner is joined by backup Case Keenum on the reserve list, and a number of other Browns players’ statuses remain in the balance. Included among them are key players such as Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Austin Hooper.

Following the Ravens loss to the Packers on Sunday, Cleveland can move into first place of the AFC North with a win against Las Vegas.

The North remains one of the tightest races in football right now, with the Bengals and Ravens sitting at 8-6, followed by the Browns at 7-6 and Steelers at 7-6-1.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.