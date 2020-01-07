Browns Reportedly Have 3 Head Coach Interviews Scheduled

The coaching carousel has one opening remaining, as the Cleveland Browns remain without a head coach. However, it sounds like the front office wants to make a final decision by this weekend.

Two more coaching vacancies were filled on Tuesday afternoon. Matt Rhule signed with the Carolina Panthers, meanwhile the New York Giants hired Joe Judge.

Even though Cleveland hasn’t found its head coach just yet, the team has lined up several interviews for this week.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will meet with the Browns on Wednesday, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will meet the team on Thursday, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will get his shot on Friday.

Cleveland has already interviewed Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman and Robert Saleh.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns want to have a deal in place by Saturday.

Browns’ upcoming interview schedule: 🏈Wednesday: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz.

🏈Thursday: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski.

🏈Friday: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Already interviewed: Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh. Browns want to have a deal in place by Saturday, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season as the head coach. Shortly after moving on from Kitchens, the team also relieved general manager John Dorsey of his duties.

At this point, the Browns want to hire a coach before they make a decision on who will become their next general manager.

We’ll continue providing updates on the Browns’ coaching search.