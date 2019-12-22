The Browns Reportedly Know Their Plan For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Trade speculation has been swirling for Odell Beckham Jr. for several weeks. Reports have suggested that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been telling teams to “come get” him. Some believe Beckham already wants out of Cleveland.

The latest reports suggest that won’t happen, though.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Browns do not plan on trading Beckham this offseason.

“A lot can change but moving on has not been the thinking. Made the trade in March for now and the future,” he reports.

Even before Odell Beckham publicly stated he wanted to be in Cleveland next year, the Browns have had no plans to trade Beckham this offseason, a source said. A lot can change but moving on has not been the thinking. Made the trade in March for now and the future. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 22, 2019

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed this news. The Browns have reportedly told Beckham they won’t be trading him.

From @NFLGameDay: #Browns WR Odell Beckham had a good reason for saying that he's not going anywhere … because that's exactly the message the front office communicated to him. pic.twitter.com/OEWYXqC7wG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

Beckham attempted to shut down all of the speculation while speaking to reporters this week. He said he wants to be in Cleveland.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s too special to leave,” Beckham said.

It looks like the Browns’ front office feels similarly.