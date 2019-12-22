The Spun

The Browns Reportedly Know Their Plan For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Trade speculation has been swirling for Odell Beckham Jr. for several weeks. Reports have suggested that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been telling teams to “come get” him. Some believe Beckham already wants out of Cleveland.

The latest reports suggest that won’t happen, though.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Browns do not plan on trading Beckham this offseason.

“A lot can change but moving on has not been the thinking. Made the trade in March for now and the future,” he reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed this news. The Browns have reportedly told Beckham they won’t be trading him.

Beckham attempted to shut down all of the speculation while speaking to reporters this week. He said he wants to be in Cleveland.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s too special to leave,” Beckham said.

It looks like the Browns’ front office feels similarly.

