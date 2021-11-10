The Spun

Browns Reportedly Lock Up Star OL With New Contract

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns secured another anchor on its offensive line.

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns have come to terms on a contract extension with guard Joel Bitonio.

Cleveland locked up its other All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller on Tuesday with a four-year extension.

The Browns took Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Back in 2017, the three-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year extension that expires after the 2022 season. Bitonio’s base salary for the final year of his previous deal is $9.5 million.

Since entering the NFL, Bitonio has started every game that he’s played in and is a key piece to the Browns power running attack.

The three-year extension likely ensures that Bitonio plays out the rest of his career in Cleveland.

The 30-year-old lineman is currently on pace to make his fourth Pro Bowl appearance, starting all nine games for the Browns thus far.

The 305-pound lineman has given up one sack and only committed two penalties at the season’s midway point.

Bitonio earned second-team All-Pro honors each of the past three seasons, from 2018-20.

