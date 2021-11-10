The Cleveland Browns secured another anchor on its offensive line.

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns have come to terms on a contract extension with guard Joel Bitonio.

Sources: The #Browns have agreed to terms with guard Joel Bitonio on a contract extension, locking up their second big-time guard in two days. First Wyatt Teller, now Bitonio. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Cleveland locked up its other All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller on Tuesday with a four-year extension.

The Browns took Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Back in 2017, the three-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year extension that expires after the 2022 season. Bitonio’s base salary for the final year of his previous deal is $9.5 million.

Since entering the NFL, Bitonio has started every game that he’s played in and is a key piece to the Browns power running attack.

Wyatt Teller paving roads and Nick Chubb running by defenses. Victory Monday for #Browns pic.twitter.com/IjMU5L9pXv — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleSI) November 8, 2021

The three-year extension likely ensures that Bitonio plays out the rest of his career in Cleveland.

The 30-year-old lineman is currently on pace to make his fourth Pro Bowl appearance, starting all nine games for the Browns thus far.

✍️ We have signed G Joel Bitonio to a 3-year contract extension. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 10, 2021

The 305-pound lineman has given up one sack and only committed two penalties at the season’s midway point.

Bitonio earned second-team All-Pro honors each of the past three seasons, from 2018-20.