Browns Reportedly Make Decision On Quarterback Josh Rosen

Reserve quarterback option Josh Rosen cleared waivers and has been picked back up by the Cleveland Browns as a member of their practice squad.

The Browns released Rosen before picking up former Vikings backup Kellen Mond as their new third-string QB on Wednesday.

Rosen was signed to the practice squad alongside defensive end Isaac Rochell.

Rosen was given a window of opportunity to catch on as a backup option after Deshaun Watson received his 11-game suspension from the NFL. Ultimately, he was unable to seize this opportunity as the starting job went to Jacoby Brissett and the primary backup role to Joshua Dobbs.

Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Since then, he's logged 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions through 24 games with five different teams.

The 25-year-old QB originally joined the Browns organization in July.