Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Josh Rosen of UCLA poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal. Rosen joined the Browns for a workout today after spending the entire offseason as a free agent.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Rosen after trading up to No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. But they moved on from him after just one season, and he's been a journeyman ever since.

Rosen has played for four teams over the past three years, most recently throwing 11 regular season passes for the Atlanta Falcons. He has not started a game since 2019 and did not play at all in 2020.

Fortunately for Josh Rosen, he's heading into a situation where he might get an opportunity early if he can put on a good showing in training camp.

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for a long suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. That suspension would leave Jacoby Brissett as the presumptive starter heading into the 2022 season.

If Rosen can perform better than Brissett in training camp and the preseason, maybe it'll his name at the top of the depth chart in any games Watson can't play.

Will Josh Rosen start any games for the Browns this year?