Browns Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns poached a former Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that former Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg is signing with the Browns.

This comes just a few days after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he didn't make their 53-man roster.

He adds depth at the right tackle position and will likely play until Jack Conklin is ready to come back from knee surgery. He spent the entire 2021 season with the Steelers and appeared in 12 games.

Before that, he spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's appeared in 79 games and has made 40 career starts throughout his career.