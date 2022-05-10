Browns Rival Reportedly Has Interest In Jarvis Landry

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens appear to have some interest in signing Jarvis Landry.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Ravens are looking at potentially signing the veteran wide receiver.

Landry was released by the Browns a couple of months ago after they traded for Amari Cooper. He would instantly make the Ravens receiving core a lot more formidable.

He'd also be a replacement for Hollywood Brown after he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals at the 2022 NFL Draft. Landry finished the 2022 season with 570 yards and two touchdowns off 52 receptions.

His best in Cleveland came in 2019 when he finished the year with 1,174 yards receiving and six touchdowns off 83 receptions.

Landry visited the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason when they were on the hunt for a receiver, but they decided to not sign him and draft Chris Olave instead.

We'll have to see if the Ravens bring Landry in for a visit over the next week or two.