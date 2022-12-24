Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 15: An employee cleans snow from the field at FirstEnergy Stadium before the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears on December 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature.

According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph.

Moments ago, ESPN's Jake Trotter provided an update on the conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Trotter can't figure out how either team will move the ball through the air this afternoon.

"After walking from the parking lot to the stadium, I have no idea how either team is going to be able to complete a pass today," Trotter tweeted.

This ultimately means that Cleveland and New Orleans will lean heavily on their rushing attacks.

Fans should be ready to see an awful lot of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara.

Kickoff for the Browns-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.