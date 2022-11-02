Browns Send Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Amid Struggles

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are 3-5 to start the 2022 season, but the organization still has some strong belief in head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently opened up about his confidence in the head coach he hired prior to the 2020 season.

“Kevin has had to navigate some pretty unique circumstances and some pretty difficult circumstances during his tenure as a head coach,” he said, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot. “Our belief in Kevin is just as strong as the day that we hired him. He’s smart. He’s a servant leader. He’s creative. We know he has the ability to lead our team to wins. We feel really good. We feel like the locker room is in good hands. We know he pushes our guys. We’re looking forward to playing good football in the second half.”

Stefanski has had quite a lot to deal with since breaking the organization's long-standing playoff drought his his first season at the helm. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was traded away earlier this offseason, clearing the way for a controversy-shrouded Deshaun Watson.

With Watson suspended for the first 12 games of the season, Stefanksi has been forced to operate with Jacoby Brissett at the quarterback position.

The Browns played their best game of the season on Monday night, taking down the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 in a primetime matchup.

“Kevin has shown that he has the ability to both manage the game and call the offense,” Berry added. “He’s done a nice job under a variety of circumstances as the play caller, and he’s organized and bright enough where he can manage the broader aspects of the job. He’s acutely aware, as really we all are, that as the head coach it’s not just about running the offense or calling the plays; it’s about managing the entire team. He takes that responsibility seriously.”

While the team's record may not show it, Stefanski and the Browns are in decent position at this point in the season — especially considering their unusual circumstances.

Watson is expected to reclaim the starting QB job as soon as he's eligible in Week 13.