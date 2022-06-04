Browns Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After somewhat of a breakout 2021, the Cleveland Browns decided to reward undrafted running back D'Ernest Johnson with a contract.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Restricted free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $2.433 million, including more than $900,000 in guaranteed money, ..."

Fans reacted to the Browns signing on Saturday.

"Someone needs to trade for this man," one user commented.

"Best RB3 in the league," tweeted a Browns fan.

"D'Ernest Johnson ranked amongst the 5 backs with finished top-12 in YAC, broken tackle rate, and evasion rate," said Corbin Young. "... stud."

"Rather than sign the RFA tender, DEJ & the Browns have agreed to a new deal," reported Jake Ruffin. "The contract is worth the same value as the RFA tender with incentives, will be interesting to see what the base value is."

Adding, "Likely see some extra cap space for the Browns & how tradable the deal is."

"Does this mean Kareem Hunt might get traded?" another user asked.



The 26-year-old recorded 671 scrimmages yards on 119 touches last season. Including three scores on the ground.