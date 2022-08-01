Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room.

Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday.

Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21.

Before Dillon was in the NFL, he helped LSU win a National Championship during his senior season (2019). He recorded 15 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

He spent five seasons in Baton Rouge and finished with 51 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns.

Dillon also got to play for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL when the league had its inaugural season earlier this year.

We'll see if he can carve out a spot on the active roster these next few weeks.