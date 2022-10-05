Browns Signed Veteran Tight End On Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns brought back a familiar face on Wednesday.

The team officially announced the signing of tight end Pharaoh Brown. He first played for the team in 2018 and 2019.

Brown was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after he was inactive with a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In three seasons with the Texans, he compiled 33 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he's racked up 46 receptions for 433 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown will likely play behind starting tight end David Njoku, whenever he's activated.

The Browns are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9. Brown likely won't be activated for that game because it's only three days away.

Cleveland's Oct. 16 game against New England would likely be a better bet.