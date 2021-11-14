Browns Star Has Troubling Admission On Sunday’s Loss

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gave his thoughts on why the team was dismantled by the Patriots on Sunday.

New England rolled to a 45-7 victory behind the arm of rookie Mac Jones who threw three touchdown passes.

According to the Browns defensive captain, Cleveland “didn’t make the adjustments.”

“We didn’t make the adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to,” Garrett explained.

The route started early for New England. The Patriots scored on all four of the team’s first half possessions and quickly jumped out to a 24-7 lead.

On top of Jones’ aerial assault, rookie running Rhamondre Stevenson had a big day on the ground. The fourth round pick out of Oklahoma had 100 yards and two scores after missing practice all week due to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield struggled mightily before exiting the game with a knee injury.

Who started Rhamondre Stevenson in fantasy? 20 carries

114 total yards

2 TDs pic.twitter.com/1NPh2AEM0d — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 14, 2021

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski’s postgame comments lined up with Garrett’s.

“They outplayed us, they outcoached us,” Stefanski told ESPN. “Mac Jones in particular, but their offense played really well. We could not get them off on third down.”

The injuries piled up for Cleveland.

Cornerback Troy Hill left the game on a stretcher in the final quarter. DB A.J. Green and receiver Anthony Schwartz also left the game with second half concussions.

Garrett, Stefanski, and the Browns will look to bounce back against the winless Detroit Lions next Sunday.