Browns Star Makes Opinion On Tyler Huntley Extremely Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

In just a few days, the Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

If the Browns wants to make the playoffs this season, they'll need to win out and get some luck. That winning streak would have to start on Sunday against the Ravens, who are starting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

While that seems like a significant drop-off from Lamar Jackson, one Browns star heaped praise on Huntley. Star defensive end Myles Garrett called Huntley one of the most athletic players in the league.

"God damn, he's fast. It felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken doused in honey. This guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league," Garrett said about Huntley.

Nearly a year ago to the day, Huntley nearly led the Ravens to an upset victory over the Browns. He completed 27-of-38 passing for 270 yards and a touchdown through the air.

He added another 45 yards on the ground in the team's 24-22 loss.

Can he lead the team to victory on Sunday?