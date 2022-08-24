Browns Star Missed Practice With Excused Absence Today

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's hard to figure out what kind of record the Cleveland Browns will have given that they won't have star quarterback Deshaun Watson until the final seven weeks of the season. So they need their other stars to shine in the interim.

One Browns star had to miss practice on Wednesday though. Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was absent today.

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, it was an excused absence for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Tuesday, Clowney missed team drills and worked off to the side.

Last year Clowney started 14 games and finished the season with 9.0 sacks, 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits. He re-signed with the team this past May.

In seven NFL seasons, Jadeveon Clowney has hardly lived up to expectations. Once believed to be the most can't-miss pass rushing prospect of all-time, Clowney has yet to record even 10 sacks in a season (granted, he's come close three times).

In five seasons with the Houston Texans, Clowney had 29 sacks in 62 games and made three Pro Bowls.

But after lackluster seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, he seemingly found new life with the Browns in 2021.

Perhaps 2021 will see the former No. 1 overall pick return to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2018.

Will 2022 be a bounceback year for Jadeveon Clowney?