Browns Star Myles Garrett Has 1 Hope For Game vs. Patriots

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury suffered in the second half of Week 9’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 10, Garrett and the Cleveland defense will face off against Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Jones, New England’s rookie quarterback, is currently the centerpiece of some NFL drama due to a tackle he made this past weekend. After fumbling the ball on a sack by Panthers defender Brian Burns, the young QB grabbed the defensive end’s ankle and twisted him to the ground.

As a result, Burns is questionable to play in Week 10 with an ankle injury.

With his foot already injured, Garrett hopes to avoid the Patriots’ “ankle-grabber.”

“Of course, I watched it, and I’ll hold my comments on that one,” Garrett said on Friday, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, hopefully it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know. [I hope Jones] doesn’t turn into the ankle-grabber. I don’t know. So we’ll see.”

Earlier this week, Burns wished his “D-end brothers happy hunting” as they face off against Jones through the rest of the season.

Garrett is one of the most feared pass rushers in the league. With an NFL-leading 12.0 sacks on the year so far, the 6-foot-4, 270 lbs athlete will certainly be in the back of Jones’ mind after these comments.

Whether or not Garrett takes Burns’ advice to heart remains to be seen, but it’s clear the star defender is well aware of the situation.

“I mean, if I tackle him or I sack him and I let him grab me, honestly, that’s on me,” Garrett said. “I’m not saying it’s on Brian. He didn’t expect it. But now we’ve all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way.”

Garrett returned to practice on Friday and is expected to take the field this weekend.