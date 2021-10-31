NFL World Stunned By What’s Happened To The Browns

Who had the Cleveland Browns being in last place in the AFC North division heading into the beginning of November?

Anyone? Bueller?

The Browns entered the 2021 regular season as Super Bowl contenders. Cleveland nearly knocked off Kansas City in the Divisional Round last year. The Browns were picked by many as a Super Bowl team heading into 2021.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Browns have not been able to live up to expectations, due to both injuries and inconsistent play.

The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland, 4-4 on the year, is now in last place in the division.

Yikes.

It’s about to be November and the Browns are in last place in the division. Incredible. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) October 31, 2021

Fans are somewhat mixed on what’s happened. Some will argue that the Browns are still 4-4, alive in the playoff hunt, with two months of games to play. Others, though, will point to two month’s worth of inconsistent play.

Last place is where they “deserve” to be, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

The Cleveland #Browns are last in the AFC North (and that’s honestly where they deserve to be at the season’s halfway point) — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 31, 2021

Others are joking that it’s a sense of “normalcy” to see the Browns in last place in the division, behind the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers.

Browns are last in the AFC North after losing to the Steelers. Talk about a sense of normalcy. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 31, 2021

Many, though, just feel bad for Browns fans. This was supposed to be a big year.

“I feel bad for Browns fans. Last year, most had to watch from afar as the team had a historic season. They returned to the stadium this year, ready for what was anticipated to be quite a ride with one of the NFL’s best, and instead, it’s been an utter disappointment,” one fan tweeted.

That’s well said.

Perhaps the Browns will be able to turn things around in the season’s final two months.