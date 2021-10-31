NFL World Stunned By What’s Happened To The Browns

The Spun

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Who had the Cleveland Browns being in last place in the AFC North division heading into the beginning of November?

Anyone? Bueller?

The Browns entered the 2021 regular season as Super Bowl contenders. Cleveland nearly knocked off Kansas City in the Divisional Round last year. The Browns were picked by many as a Super Bowl team heading into 2021.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Browns have not been able to live up to expectations, due to both injuries and inconsistent play.

The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland, 4-4 on the year, is now in last place in the division.

Yikes.

Fans are somewhat mixed on what’s happened. Some will argue that the Browns are still 4-4, alive in the playoff hunt, with two months of games to play. Others, though, will point to two month’s worth of inconsistent play.

Last place is where they “deserve” to be, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Others are joking that it’s a sense of “normalcy” to see the Browns in last place in the division, behind the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers.

Many, though, just feel bad for Browns fans. This was supposed to be a big year.

“I feel bad for Browns fans. Last year, most had to watch from afar as the team had a historic season. They returned to the stadium this year, ready for what was anticipated to be quite a ride with one of the NFL’s best, and instead, it’s been an utter disappointment,” one fan tweeted.

That’s well said.

Perhaps the Browns will be able to turn things around in the season’s final two months.

