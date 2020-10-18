The Spun

Browns, Steelers Owners Reportedly Have An Agreement

The most-heated NFL game on today’s slate takes place in Pittsburgh.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Steelers in a pivotal AFC North showdown. The matchup pits the 4-1 Browns against the 4-0 Steelers. It should be a fun one in Pittsburgh.

It also could get pretty heated. This is the first Browns-Steelers game since the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident last year.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Browns and the Steelers reached an agreement this week. There will be no retaliation.

“Browns and Steelers ownership had a phone call this week and related a message to their teams that there should be absolutely no retaliation during today’s game after last year’s incident between the two teams,” NFL Update shared on Twitter, via Russini.

Garrett, who slammed his helmet into Mason Rudolph’s head, is expecting an unwelcoming greeting from Steelers fans on Sunday afternoon.

“I mean, we’re the Browns. I expect to get booed,” Garrett said via Browns reporter Jake Trotter.

Hopefully nothing escalates further than that. Of course, we will not be surprised if it does.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.


