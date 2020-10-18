Browns, Steelers Owners Reportedly Have An Agreement

The most-heated NFL game on today’s slate takes place in Pittsburgh.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Steelers in a pivotal AFC North showdown. The matchup pits the 4-1 Browns against the 4-0 Steelers. It should be a fun one in Pittsburgh.

It also could get pretty heated. This is the first Browns-Steelers game since the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident last year.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Browns and the Steelers reached an agreement this week. There will be no retaliation.

“Browns and Steelers ownership had a phone call this week and related a message to their teams that there should be absolutely no retaliation during today’s game after last year’s incident between the two teams,” NFL Update shared on Twitter, via Russini.

#Browns and #Steelers ownership had a phone call this week and related a message to their teams that there should be absolutely no retaliation during today’s game after last year’s incident between the two teams, per @diannaESPN. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2020

Garrett, who slammed his helmet into Mason Rudolph’s head, is expecting an unwelcoming greeting from Steelers fans on Sunday afternoon.

“I mean, we’re the Browns. I expect to get booed,” Garrett said via Browns reporter Jake Trotter.

Myles Garrett on the reception he expects to get in Pittsburgh: "I mean, we're the #Browns. I expect to get booed.” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 16, 2020

Hopefully nothing escalates further than that. Of course, we will not be surprised if it does.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.