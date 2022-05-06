Browns "Unwilling" To Make 1 Move With Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday, ESPN's Cleveland Browns reporter Jake Trotter released a breakdown of the Baker Mayfield saga.

Trotter revealed plenty of insight into how the Browns reached such an ugly place with their former No. 1 overall pick. Despite trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns have still not moved on from Mayfield.

It's clear the team doesn't see him as part of the future, but Cleveland appears to be stuck with Mayfield for now. According to the report from Trotter, the Browns have been "unwilling" to release him.

From ESPN:

Mayfield, however, is still waiting for his new beginning. With no other trade partner on the horizon and Cleveland thus far unwilling to negotiate Mayfield's release, according to sources, the Browns quarterback continues to have a murky future. A future that, just a year ago, seemed destined to be in Cleveland -- before rapidly falling apart.

The Browns won't release him, but they haven't been able to trade him either. That leaves both the team and Mayfield in a very awkward position.

Cleveland is ready to move on, but doesn't seem to be willing to make the final move.