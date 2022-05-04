Browns Want "Nothing To Do" With Baker Mayfield's Contract

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have no plans to pay Baker Mayfield the amount he's due heading into the 2022 season.

After picking up Mayfield's fifth-year option, the Browns owe the former No. 1 overall pick $18 million for the upcoming campaign. However, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini, they don't want to pay it.

Russini said the team doesn't want to "take on that contract" even though they already did by picking up his option. She also said the team doesn't plan on taking on any of Mayfield's contract if he's traded.

"The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract. I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to … they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money. Cleveland’s not going to try to split it up with you,” Russini said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

It's an interesting comment from Russini. No other NFL team has shown interest in trading for Mayfield - at least not at his current price tag. If the Browns want to get rid of him, they'll have to eat at least some of the contract.

If not, he'll remain on the roster and count heavily against the cap. Unless the two sides come to some other contract agreement, that is.

