Browns Were Asked About The NFL's Appeal Decision

The NFL wants a tougher punishment for Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson after he was issued a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson earlier this week.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are officially appealing this initial decision.

The Browns organization has declined to comment on the appeal, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

After a lengthy investigation into Watson's 24 allegations of sexual misconduct, Robinson came to the conclusion that the 26-year-old quarterback violated the league's personal conduct policy.

This initial six-game suspension was met with heavy backlash from NFL fans who believe Watson deserves a far more serious punishment given the severity of the allegations levied against him.

Goodell will determine who hears the appeal. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league commissioner could chose himself to oversee the process.

The NFL Player's Association had the option to appeal the decision, but declined.

The ruling of this appeal is final, but Watson and the NFLPA could file a lawsuit to contest the decision.