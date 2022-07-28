Browns Wide Receiver Injured At Practice On Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to avoid a serious injury to receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Per Cleveland.com's May Kay Cabot, Schwartz walked off the practice field with a left knee injury. He's set to be further evaluated with an MRI or another test.

Schwartz didn't appear to be limping on his way off the field, per Cabot.

This is the second time that he's gotten hurt before a season. Last season, he hurt his hamstring during rookie minicamp and it set him back going into the season.

He finished the 2021 season with 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. He was a third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing three seasons at Auburn.

Hopefully, this injury isn't serious since he's expected to be more involved with the offense this season.