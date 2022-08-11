Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will consider acquiring San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Per the report, that option will only be on the table if the suspension for Watson is increased to double-digit games.

Garoppolo has been on the trading block for a while now but with no takers. He is recovering from surgery and could be released when the final 53-man roster cuts are made.

But the Browns might be inclined to take a preemptive step in case another team tries to scoop him up. Given the situation with Watson, there's reason to believe they would.

Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension by a judge, but the NFL has instead decided to try and get a larger ban. The league is seeking to suspend him for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

In the event that the two sides meet in the middle on a 10-12 game suspension, the Browns will be without the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the bulk of the season. And with a deep playoff run well within their means, they need someone to hold the line.

The Browns' loss could be Jimmy Garoppolo's gain when all is said and done.

Are the Browns really considering a trade for the 49ers quarterback?