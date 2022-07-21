Browns Worked Out 2 Notable Wide Receivers On Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While fans made fun of the newest football league - the USFL - it has provided a great opportunity for players.

Over the past few weeks, several notable USFL players have earned a chance to try out for NFL teams. Those players who might have gotten lost in the shuffle had a chance to showcase their talents.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns wanted a closer look at two wide receivers from the new league. According to a report from NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Darrius Shepherd and Derrick Dillon worked out for the Browns.

"Browns worked out two USFL players: WR Darrius Shepherd - He played on the New Jersey Generals and spent time on the Packers previously in the NFL," Kleiman said. "And WR Derrick Dillon - He played on the Tampa Bay Bandits and previously spent time on the Giants in the NFL."

Shepherd spent two years with the Green Bay Packers before bouncing around the NFL in 2021.

Dillon, who helped LSU win a national title, played for the New York Giants from 2020-21.