Browns WR Comments On Baker Mayfield’s 2019 Struggles

The Cleveland Browns were one of the NFL’s most-disappointing teams in 2019. Baker Mayfield was a major part of that.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick had a worse-than-expected sophomore season. Mayfield impressed as a rookie, but seemed to regress – statistically, anyway – a bit in 2019.

The Browns have gone on to make several notable changes this offseason, hiring a new head coach and a new general manager.

Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry addressed Mayfield’s 2019 struggles during an interview at the Super Bowl.

Landry seemed to imply that now-fired Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens played a major role.

“Communication. A lot of it comes back down to game planning. As a QB a lot goes into game planning that a QB feels like he’s comfortable with. I don’t think that he had as much say-so in that as he would (have) liked to,” he said.

Kitchens’ relationship with Mayfield during his rookie season played a major role in his move to head coach in 2019, but it did not translate into any real on-field success.

Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions during the Browns’ 6-10 season.

The quarterback – along with the rest of the franchise – needs to show serious improvement in 2020.