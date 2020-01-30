Browns WR Comments On Baker Mayfield’s 2019 Struggles

The Spun

Baker Mayfield looks down on the field in Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns were one of the NFL’s most-disappointing teams in 2019. Baker Mayfield was a major part of that.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick had a worse-than-expected sophomore season. Mayfield impressed as a rookie, but seemed to regress – statistically, anyway – a bit in 2019.

The Browns have gone on to make several notable changes this offseason, hiring a new head coach and a new general manager.

Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry addressed Mayfield’s 2019 struggles during an interview at the Super Bowl.

Landry seemed to imply that now-fired Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens played a major role.

“Communication. A lot of it comes back down to game planning. As a QB a lot goes into game planning that a QB feels like he’s comfortable with. I don’t think that he had as much say-so in that as he would (have) liked to,” he said.

Kitchens’ relationship with Mayfield during his rookie season played a major role in his move to head coach in 2019, but it did not translate into any real on-field success.

Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions during the Browns’ 6-10 season.

The quarterback – along with the rest of the franchise – needs to show serious improvement in 2020.


