Bruce Arians Has Blunt Admission On Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have had quite a few battles over the years.

In 2020, Evans had just six catches for 69 yards through three games against New Orleans (64 of which came in garbage time of a 38-3 loss). For the vast majority of those snaps, the Tampa Bay wideout was locked up by Lattimore.

But this past weekend showed a different story — at least in the eyes of Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

During Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Evans logged just two catches for 48 yards — but one of these receptions was a 41-yard TD that forced a pass interference penalty on Lattimore.

“Mike was open a bunch,” Arians said on Bucs Total Access. “Chris [Godwin] was having such a big game, as a quarterback you get a little enamored and you stay away from a guy. Mike really owned [Lattimore] in this game.”

Early in the second quarter, Lattimore grabbed Evans’ arm on a route down the right sideline — slowing him up just enough to keep him from getting under a would-be 44-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

Arians addressed this no-call in his response as well.

“It was a shame because we were wide open for a touchdown and [Evans] got grabbed,” the coach said. “Again, no call. That knocked him off just enough. That would’ve been another big 50-yard touchdown. So I thought Mike played really well.”

Evans is second in Bucs receiving yards behind Chris Godwin with 544 on the season. He’s far and away the receiving touchdown leader with eight.

