Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury this weekend.

Brown, who was originally listed as questionable despite missing practice all this week, has now been confirmed OUT by head coach Bruce Arians, per Bucs insider Greg Auman.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says only WR Antonio Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Colts. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 26, 2021

Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 — a game that saw him log nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Despite playing in just five games this year, the veteran wideout still ranks third in team receiving with 418 yards and four touchdowns.

While he will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Colts, there is some optimism that he’ll be able to return in Week 13. On Thursday, Arians noted that Brown is “moving around a lot better” and the team has their “fingers crossed” that he’ll be able to take the field against the Falcons next week.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, Mike Evans is also fighting an injury this week. Dealing with a back issue, the lead wide receiver notched two straight DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. That being said, he was able to suit up for today’s practice — making his questionable status for Sunday far more optimistic.

Without Antonio Brown, the Bucs will kickoff against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.