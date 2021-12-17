Bruce Arians Asked About Antonio Brown’s Future With Buccaneers

Just as often is the case for Antonio Brown, the wide receiver’s NFL future is currently uncertain.

When asked about a decision regarding Browns’ future status with the team, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians declined to comment, saying he didn’t want anything to distract from Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Arians then went on to say that he doesn’t know when a decision will be made, per Tampa Bay insider Greg Auman.

Asked about a decision on Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, Arians said he doesn't want anything to distract from Sunday's game vs. Saints. Didn't know when he'd release a statement on their futures, but seems likely it's after Sunday's game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 17, 2021

Brown, along with Bucs safety Mike Edwards, is currently serving a three-game suspension from the NFL for “misrepresenting” his vaccination status. Back in November, a former personal chef of Brown’s accused the veteran wide receiver of obtaining a fake vaccination card in order to dodge the NFL’s COVID-19 policies.

Brown and his legal team continue to deny these allegations, but the NFL investigation apparently found enough evidence to hand him his current three-game suspension.

Missing the Bucs’ last two games with this punishment, Antonio Brown will be eligible to return in Week 16. If the former All-Pro wideout is healthy enough to return from his previous ankle injury, Arians will be forced to make a decision on his status sometime next week.

Tampa Bay will face off against the Saints at 8:20 p.m. in a primetime matchup on Sunday night.