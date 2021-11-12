The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Offers New Update On Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin runs with the football.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had an official update on receiver Chris Godwin on Friday and it’s definitely not the worst news.

Godwin appeared at the end of practice that was open to the media and was doing some running. Arians confirmed that he will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Godwin first appeared on the injury report on Wednesday as he missed practice with a foot injury. He also missed practice on Thursday and as Stroud said above, he’ll likely be only limited for Friday.

He’s a player that the Bucs cannot afford to lose for any amount of time. He’s been one of their most consistent receivers this season with 660 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Tampa Bay is already without Antonio Brown as he’s still in a walking boot and continues to miss practice.

That means Mike Evans may be the one running the show by himself against the Washington Football Team. He’s been consistent as well with 544 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions.

We’ll have to see what happens when the inactive list comes out around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.