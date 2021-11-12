Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had an official update on receiver Chris Godwin on Friday and it’s definitely not the worst news.

Godwin appeared at the end of practice that was open to the media and was doing some running. Arians confirmed that he will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday.

WR Chris Godwin did appear at the end of the practice open to the media and was running in place. Likely to be listed as limited. Arians said it will be a game time decision. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 12, 2021

Godwin first appeared on the injury report on Wednesday as he missed practice with a foot injury. He also missed practice on Thursday and as Stroud said above, he’ll likely be only limited for Friday.

He’s a player that the Bucs cannot afford to lose for any amount of time. He’s been one of their most consistent receivers this season with 660 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Tampa Bay is already without Antonio Brown as he’s still in a walking boot and continues to miss practice.

That means Mike Evans may be the one running the show by himself against the Washington Football Team. He’s been consistent as well with 544 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions.

We’ll have to see what happens when the inactive list comes out around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.