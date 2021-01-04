The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playoff bound and Tom Brady broke some NFL records in the process.

Tampa Bay finished the 2020 regular season with a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Buccaneers dominated the Falcons for their 11th win of the season.

Brady threw for 399 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the win. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback put up some serious stats in his first season in Tampa Bay.

The former Patriots star finished the season with 40 touchdowns, breaking Peyton Manning’s record for the most with a new team. Manning had 37 touchdown passes in his first season with the Denver Broncos.

Bruce Arians, who coached Peyton Manning in Indianapolis, had a brutally honest comment on Brady breaking the record.

“I know he’ll like that. Peyton’ll be pissed, though,” Arians said.

Brady and Manning had an extremely competitive rivalry during their time against each other in the NFL. Manning retired a couple of seasons ago, but Brady is still going strong.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will look to win Super Bowl No. 7 with his new team this postseason.

It should be a fun couple of weeks in the NFL.