The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Comment On Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playoff bound and Tom Brady broke some NFL records in the process.

Tampa Bay finished the 2020 regular season with a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Buccaneers dominated the Falcons for their 11th win of the season.

Brady threw for 399 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the win. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback put up some serious stats in his first season in Tampa Bay.

The former Patriots star finished the season with 40 touchdowns, breaking Peyton Manning’s record for the most with a new team. Manning had 37 touchdown passes in his first season with the Denver Broncos.

Bruce Arians, who coached Peyton Manning in Indianapolis, had a brutally honest comment on Brady breaking the record.

“I know he’ll like that. Peyton’ll be pissed, though,” Arians said.

Brady and Manning had an extremely competitive rivalry during their time against each other in the NFL. Manning retired a couple of seasons ago, but Brady is still going strong.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will look to win Super Bowl No. 7 with his new team this postseason.

It should be a fun couple of weeks in the NFL.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.