Bruce Arians’ Comment On Vita Vea’s Tooth Is Going Viral

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t mince words when commenting on Vita Vea’s lost tooth.

Vea lost his tooth in a collision with Colts guard Mark Glowinski in the first half of Sunday’s game.

He cracked his face against Glowinski’s helmet which caused his own helmet to come loose in the process. When that happened, his chin was exposed and Vea lost one of his upper front teeth that left his mouth bloodied.

When Arians was asked about Vea losing his tooth, he didn’t care.

“I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones,” Arians said.

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians on Vita Vea losing a tooth: “I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones.” pic.twitter.com/WReFOEadMt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2021

Vea was able to finish the contest and had one total tackle overall.

He’s having a good season with the Bucs as he has 20 total tackles (13 solo) with one sack, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

Tampa Bay was able to survive against Indianapolis, 38-31 thanks to a strong rushing attack.

Leonard Fournette finished with 100 yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing) on 17 carries while averaging 5.9 yards per rush. Ronald Jones II also had a rushing touchdown and finished with 37 yards on seven carries.

The passing game wasn’t too shabby either as Tom Brady threw for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa will get the Atlanta next Sunday as it tries to get to 9-3 overall.