Bruce Arians Could Face Punishment: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians official position may reside in the front office, but the former Bucs head coach was on the sideline during Sunday's brawl with the Saints.

And according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, he could be getting some mail from the league office.

Per PFT: "[The] NFL is working on addressing all things related to the Bucs-Saints brawl on Sunday, including the involvement of 'retired' Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians from the sideline."

The NFL world reacted to the developing Arians story on Monday.

"Lol the Bucs have a 'retired' coach illegally coaching from the sideline during games and sending players out to attack opponents. Classy organization!" a New Orleans fan commented.

"Arians was only on the sidelines to instigate and they could have put a stop to it. I'm sure the Bucs will happily trade the win for whatever half measure the league takes," another user replied.

"I guess retired coaches are allowed to talk trash to Lattimore as well."

"Glad I wasn’t the only one wondering what that was all about…what the heck was BA doing on the sidelines all game…….." another said.

Should be interesting to see what the NFL finds.