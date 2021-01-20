The Spun

Bruce Arians Had Blunt Response To Super Bowl Question

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one win away from the Super Bowl, but Bruce Arians doesn’t want his team thinking too much about the big game.

On Wednesday, Arians told reporters that he is intent on making sure his team focused on the task at hand, which is beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game.

If the Bucs can’t do that, they won’t even have to worry about Super Bowl LV.

“We don’t play that game this week. That’s the message to everybody,” Arians said. “We play the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. You start thinking about the Super Bowl, you’ll get your ass beat and you’ll be packing your bags on Monday.”

Arians is a two-time Super Bowl champion as an assistant, but also knows what it’s like to come oh-so-close to the big game as a head coach.

In 2015, when he was leading the Arizona Cardinals, Arians took his team to the NFC Championship Game only to be blown out by the Carolina Panthers.

If the Bucs can beat Green Bay Sunday, they will make NFL history, becoming the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.


