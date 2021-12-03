Bruce Arians Has 4-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown Suspension

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn’t a happy camper when it comes to Antonio Brown’s suspension.

He spoke to the media on Friday and said “it pisses me off” to be dealing with suspensions after the team has done well to deal with COVID the last two seasons.

Arians says “it pisses me off” to be dealing with suspensions when they took such pride in dealing with COVID-19 as well as they have last two seasons. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 3, 2021

Brown was suspended for three games on Thursday night after he submitted a fake vaccination status to the NFL.

The Bucs defended him at the time as the organization thought he was vaccinated, but it turns out he isn’t. The organization released a statement after the suspension was announced and thanked the league for the timely handling of the matter.

Brown wasn’t going to play on Sunday anyway due to an injury, but he now won’t be able to play in the following two games as well, even if he gets healthy.

The Bucs last had Brown in their lineup on Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished with 93 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in a 28-22 win.

Breshad Perriman will be taking Brown’s roster spot while he serves his suspension. Perriman spent time with the Bucs in 2019 and is now back in his second stint with the team.

Tampa Bay will take on Atlanta on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.