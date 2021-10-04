The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A 1-Word Message For Tom Brady Tonight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tonight might be the most emotional game of Tom Brady’s career, as the legendary NFL quarterback has returned to New England for the first time since leaving for Tampa Bay in free agency.

While it’s expected to be a highly emotional night, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a one word message for his quarterback before kickoff:

“Calm.”

After all, the Buccaneers and the Patriots are still playing a very important regular season game. Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Back-to-back losses would be a tough blow to a Bucs team hoping to make another Super Bowl run.

Arians had an honest message for the rest of his team.

“I told them for 98 percent of you, it’s the next game. We DON’T lose two in a row if we have the leadership I know we have. This is a team game. Teams win and lose, not individually,” Arians said, per Sal Paolantonio. 

Good luck keeping the emotions on check tonight, though.

Kickoff between New England and Tampa Bay is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

