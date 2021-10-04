Bruce Arians Has A 1-Word Message For Tom Brady Tonight

Tonight might be the most emotional game of Tom Brady’s career, as the legendary NFL quarterback has returned to New England for the first time since leaving for Tampa Bay in free agency.

While it’s expected to be a highly emotional night, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a one word message for his quarterback before kickoff:

“Calm.”

After all, the Buccaneers and the Patriots are still playing a very important regular season game. Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Back-to-back losses would be a tough blow to a Bucs team hoping to make another Super Bowl run.

Bruce Arians told our Jay Glazer he just needs to keep Brady "calm" tonight. I said Friday that Brady will be overhyped and won't have his security blanket Gronk. This will be a long rainy struggle for him. Bucs, barely. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2021

Arians had an honest message for the rest of his team.

“I told them for 98 percent of you, it’s the next game. We DON’T lose two in a row if we have the leadership I know we have. This is a team game. Teams win and lose, not individually,” Arians said, per Sal Paolantonio.

Good luck keeping the emotions on check tonight, though.

Kickoff between New England and Tampa Bay is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.